UrduPoint.com

KU VC Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Of Officers In Heli Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KU VC expresses grief over loss of lives of officers in heli crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash while performing a flood relief operation in Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation in every difficult hour and a helicopter was on a relief mission to help the flood victims when this unfortunate incident occurred, according to statement released here on Wednesday.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Army Flood

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.