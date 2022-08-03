KU VC expresses grief over loss of lives of officers in heli crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash while performing a flood relief operation in Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation in every difficult hour and a helicopter was on a relief mission to help the flood victims when this unfortunate incident occurred, according to statement released here on Wednesday.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses.