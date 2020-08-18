KU VC for early resolution of students' problems related to online semester exams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday visited the semester examination section of the University.

KU's VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi was briefed on the occasion about the conduct of ongoing supplementary examination of the year 2019, online semester examination 2020, announcement of results of these exams, and related internet facilities for the purpose, according to a news release.

On the occasion, he appreciated the services of In-charge of Semester Examination Section Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan and his team members regarding the conduct of online exams. He asked the staff of the semester examination section to provide best of the exam facilities to the concerned faculty-members and students of the university.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi was further briefed on the occasion that the students facing health and Internet-related issues were being asked to submit their application to this effect to the course in-charge or chairman of the department concerned within two weeks so that exams could be separately conducted for them. The chairmen of departments and deans of faculties were being asked to finalize the exam schedule keeping in view issues faced by the concerned students and teachers owing to the online system of education and exams.

The colleges affiliated with the KU have also been informed about the system of online semester exams for their students. The viva exams of the students will conducted via the applications of skype, MS Teams, google classrooms, zoom or through WhatsApp video calls.

The issues related to assessment of the online exams were also discussed on the occasion.

The VC directed the staff concerned to ensure timely conduct of the online exams and release of their results. He said that the university's administration should be readily informed about any issue in this regard so to solve problems of the concerned students at the earliest and to ensure that they should not suffer any academic loss.

He acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic had caused certain problems in the smooth conduct of studies in the university but it was imperative to quickly find solutions to such academic problems. He appreciated the fact that the KU's students and teachers had been doing their best to seek solutions to such issues.

Also present on the occasion were KU's Students' Adviser Dr. Syed Asim Ali and Chairman of Computer Science Department of the university Dr. Nadeem Mahmood.