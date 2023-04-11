KU VC inaugurates chest pain unit, establishes EPI counter at Clinic

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Counter and the Chest Pain Unit at the KU Clinic.

Yhe KU in collaboration with the District Health Office East established the EPI at its Clinic to protect the newborn to two years old children by immunizing them against childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, hepatitis B, Haemophilus, influenza type b (Hib) and pneumococcal and inactivated polio vaccine.

The KU faculty, employees, and people living in the neighbourhood areas would also avail the facilities from the newly established EPI Counter.

The DHO East official would provide the EPI vaccinations to the children.

Meanwhile, the KU also inaugurated its Chest Pain Unit in its Clinic and installs the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to monitor the heart's rhythm and electrical activity at the initial stage.

A local pharmaceutical firm, PharmEvo as per its memorandum of understanding, has provided the ECG machine to the University of Karachi.

On this occasion, Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that one of the biggest problems in our society is that the majority of people do not have an idea about the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment.

He observed that usually lack awareness regarding diseases create a lot of complications.

He mentioned that we are trying to convert our clinic into a mini-hospital and hoped that gradually more medical facilities would be available in the clinic.

He shared that there are a large number of children in our society who are not vaccinated as their parents are not informed about the availability of essential vaccines and injections.

"We are working on increasing the supply of more medical facilities and equipment at the clinic and we are in touch with both public and private sectors in this regard." He mentioned that KU has established the Covid-19 vaccination centre with the help of the provincial government to facilitate teachers, administrative staff, and employees as well as people living in the surrounding and hoped that the EPI Counter would provide good service.

Meanwhile, a medical officer at the KU Clinic Dr Akmal Waheed said that the installation of an ECG machine will facilitate the timely diagnosis of heart diseases and in case of a cardiac arrest, it will be easy for us to refer the matter to the relevant hospitals immediately.

He shared that in case of a heart attack, the first one and a half hour is very curial and if the affected patient gets immediate medical attention, then the chances of saving his or her life would be much higher.

He mentioned that the aim of the KU Chest Pain Unit is the prevention of heart diseases and providing immediate medical assistance.

Qazi Abdul Haseeb Alam, the representative of PharmEvo, said that his company has donated the ECG machine and other equipment to the University of Karachi and shared that PharmEvo would expand its collaboration with the KU in the future as well.

The Dean of KU school of Law Justice (retired) Hasan Feroz, chairman Department of computer science Dr Nadeem Mahmood, KU Senior Medical Officer Dr Wafa, medical officer Dr Muhammad Hassan Khan Auj, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilquees Gul, Dr Sadaf Mustafa, Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.