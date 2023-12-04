KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab at the Karachi University Business Incubation Centre on Monday.

The KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization and the United Kingdom-based IP Specialist jointly established the entrepreneurial lab to engage students in cooperative educational and entrepreneurial activities for the advancement of technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

He mentioned that the world is working hard to resolve its economic issues by adopting and following new concepts and creating ideas to achieve sustainability in their economic development which is why most of them have successfully reached their goals.

He stressed that we have to establish a knowledge-based society for the country’s progress. He shared that we have to adopt a policy through which can get continuity in our education system.

KU VC said: "Without choosing the right direction and upgrading our curriculum as per the market’s needs, we cannot achieve our goals."

He expressed that the population was increasing rapidly while daily opportunities are becoming limited and this scenario is leading to an increase in crime rate.

Dr Iraqi further said that innovation was essential for commercialization, and by promoting creative and innovative thinking we can achieve our economic goals.

He added that we have to provide an encouraging environment for researchers to conduct their research and the role and collaboration with academia, and corporate sectors would play a very important role in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the IP Specialist Abubakar Saeed said that the students graduating from universities receive degrees, but due to the lack of experience and less information about the market’s needs, they face difficulties in the field.

He added that the IP Specialist would try to fill this gap and provide all basic requirements and knowledge to students as per the market’s expectations.

Earlier, the KU Director ORIC Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain said that talked about the advantages of joint working of academia, government, and industry and shared that it would be a key factor in promoting the entrepreneurship culture in Pakistan.

She said the lab was just a start for entrepreneurial culture at the University of Karachi and mentioned that the corporate sector should engage the academia to get durable and sustainable solutions to their problems.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was also held between the KU and the IP Specialist regarding the Entrepreneurial Lab.

The KU Director ORIC Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain, and representative of IP Specialist Dr Fahad Abdali inked the MoU document.