KU VC Inaugurates Physical Therapy Unit, Fitness Gym At KU Medical Center
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday inaugurated the physical therapy unit and a gymnasium at the KU Medical Center on Wednesday.
He highlighted the significant importance of physiotherapy in developed countries and noted its growing popularity in Pakistan.
He emphasized that this unit will benefit the University of Karachi employees and provide practical learning opportunities for students enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
“The more awareness people have about physiotherapy, the more beneficial it will be for both the field and the patients. Healthy activities are essential for maintaining good health, and we must allocate time for our well-being. It is concerning that our society does not value this great blessing.”
The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi noted that health is a great blessing, yet it is often undervalued in our society.
On this occasion, the KU Chairman of Health Physical education and sports Sciences and the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program Professor Dr Basit Ansari highlighted the importance of physiotherapy.
He emphasized that physiotherapy is a vital discipline in healthcare, crucial for treating bone, joint, and muscle pain, inflammation, injury, and post-operative rehabilitation.
“Physiotherapy is also essential for treating neurosurgery, pulmonary, cardiac surgeries, and various neurological and mental health conditions.”
He mentioned that the center is equipped with all the basic facilities required for physiotherapy and will be gradually upgraded. Dr Basit explained that currently, the center has six units, allowing six individuals to receive physiotherapy simultaneously.
The event was attended by the KU Senior Medical Officer Dr Wafa Altaf, medical consultant Dr Akmal Waheed, medical officer Dr Hassan Auj, chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and employees and staff.
They expressed that both facilities would mark a significant step towards promoting health and well-being among the University of Karachi community.
