KU VC inaugurates Research Computer Lab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the MPhil/PhD Research Computer Lab and renovated classrooms at the department of economics.

On this occasion, he mentioned that the developed countries always promote education, knowledge, and research and development. We have to make a significant increase in the education budget, he said.

Dr Khalid Iraqi urged to facilitate varsities with required funds and grants and asked the authorities concerned to make sure that funds should be transferred on time to the universities so that they could continue their academic session and research.

He expressed that in our society we claim that teacher never retires even though he/she can only serve till the age of 60 years, however, the western culture do not retire them after 60 years and avail their experiences for their youngsters.

The Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, President of Karachi University Teachers Association Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Professor Dr Tanvir Abbas, faculty of department of economics, and others were present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Chairperson Department of Economics Professor Dr Abdul Waheed informed the audience that two research labs were established with the support of alumni of which one will be used by the MPhil/PhD students and another lab will be used by the students of the BS program.

He said that the department with the help of alumni has planned various development repair and maintenance projects for the departments and some of them had already been completed recently.