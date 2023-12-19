Open Menu

KU VC Inaugurates Research Computer Lab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:34 PM

KU VC inaugurates Research Computer Lab

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the MPhil/PhD Research Computer Lab and renovated classrooms at the department of economics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the MPhil/PhD Research Computer Lab and renovated classrooms at the department of economics.

On this occasion, he mentioned that the developed countries always promote education, knowledge, and research and development. We have to make a significant increase in the education budget, he said.

Dr Khalid Iraqi urged to facilitate varsities with required funds and grants and asked the authorities concerned to make sure that funds should be transferred on time to the universities so that they could continue their academic session and research.

He expressed that in our society we claim that teacher never retires even though he/she can only serve till the age of 60 years, however, the western culture do not retire them after 60 years and avail their experiences for their youngsters.

The Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, President of Karachi University Teachers Association Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Professor Dr Tanvir Abbas, faculty of department of economics, and others were present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Chairperson Department of Economics Professor Dr Abdul Waheed informed the audience that two research labs were established with the support of alumni of which one will be used by the MPhil/PhD students and another lab will be used by the students of the BS program.

He said that the department with the help of alumni has planned various development repair and maintenance projects for the departments and some of them had already been completed recently.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Budget Karachi University

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

1 hour ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

1 hour ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

1 hour ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

1 hour ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

1 hour ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

1 hour ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

1 hour ago
 University student meets accidental death because ..

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

1 hour ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

1 hour ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

1 hour ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan