KU VC inaugurates spring 2023 open house

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the Spring 2023 Open House at the KU Dr S. I. Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium Centre for Plant Conservation on Wednesday.

The KU VC mentioned that the plantation is essential for the country's ecosystem and shared that Pakistan is one of the countries in the world which is affected by climate change.

He said with the massive plantation drive, we can reduce the effects of global warming and added that for the past many years, we are experiencing Pakistan is unable to get an advantage from the plantation drives.

"Plantation drive is a great initiative and every year public and private sectors planted tens of thousands of saplings but sadly most of them died due to lack of care and maintenance." Dr Khalid Iraqi said launching a plantation drive is easy but maintaining plants until saplings become a tree is a difficult task. He said it is the responsibility of every member of society to play their role to take care of these plants.

He further said the plantation is an ongoing charity and trees are valuable assets, extensive plantation, and its protection and maintenance should be our collective national responsibility.

On the occasion, President of Unikarians International Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, in-charge KU Dr SI Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium Center for Plant Conservation Dr Roohi Bano, Secretary Landscape and Gardening Council Dr Muhammad Faheem Siddiqui, Dr Shaukat Ali from Centre for Plant Conservation, Student Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali and others were also present.

Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi hoped that Karachi would become clean and green if we engage youngsters and particular students. He said plantation drives should be conducted on regular basis and urged that people or organizations which initiate plantation drives must take care of plants as well.

"Plantation done today will be beneficial for the nation in the future and every member of the society should plant one sapling and present it as a gift to the future generations."Later, KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi and Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi planted a sapling each in the garden to launch a spring plantation drive on the campus.