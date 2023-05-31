KU VC pays courtesy call to Chinese CG

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Pakistani Director of the Confucius Institute (CI) Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan along with CI faculty visited the Chinese Consulate here and paid a courtesy call to Consul General (CG) Yang Yundong on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chinese CG Yang Yundong expressed his gratitude to the University of Karachi for its strong support for the development of the CI at the University of Karachi and fully affirmed the positive contributions made by the Confucius Institute on the campus in promoting international Chinese education and strengthening cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

He said, "The CG will continue to firmly support the development of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi." He hoped that the Institute would cultivate strong friendly exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China and people-to-people contact between both countries.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi briefly introduced to the CG the teaching situation of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi and the ongoing 2+2 joint BS program for undergraduates majoring in Chinese and the teaching situation of the Confucius Institute.

He mentioned, "The university is providing opportunities for students to learn Chinese and promote cultural exchanges and trade development between China and Pakistan." The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also mentioned that the University of Karachi has renamed the Art Auditorium the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium to commemorate the three Chinese teachers and Pakistani van drivers who had sacrificed their lives for an education.

He also informed the Chinese CG Yang Yundong about the building of a monument in the University to pay tribute to the deceased Chinese teachers.

Furthermore, he also shared the details of the future planning of working at the CI at the University of Karachi.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi extended his best wishes to Yang Yundong for his tenure as CG in Karachi.

