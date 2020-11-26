KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi congrats Pakistani scientists having global honor

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while congratulating the varsity's scientists on the induction of their names in the list of the world's top scientists said that this is without any doubt a matter of pride that nine scientists of the University of Karachi are part of world's two percent scientists in the global list issued by the United State's Stanford University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while congratulating the varsity's scientists on the induction of their Names in the list of the world's top scientists said that this is without any doubt a matter of pride that nine scientists of the University of Karachi are part of world's two percent scientists in the global list issued by the United State's Stanford University.

He mentioned that research is the backbone of any university. It is the best source of recognition for higher education institutes. He hoped that more scientists from all over the country in general and particularly from the University of Karachi would be part of the next edition of the top scientists' list.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that faculty members would focus more on their research papers and also enhance their work to further improve the impact factor so that they could be included in such a reputed list.

The list of globally recognized scientists which is issued by Stanford University includes Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Professor Dr Khalid Muhammad Khan, Professor Dr Darakshan Jabeen Haleem, Professor Dr Waqar Uddin, Professor Dr Bina Shaheen Siddiqui, Professor Dr Muhammad Raza Shah, Professor Dr Najeeb Alam Khan, and late vice chancellor of the varsity Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. Overall, 81 scientists across the country are figured in the global list.

The Stanford University Research Center team led by Professor John B A Londias has complied the list which includes the name of around 160, 000 field experts in various disciplines based on their research papers and citations around the globe.