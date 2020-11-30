UrduPoint.com
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi Visits Admission Help Desk

Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the central help desk established at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate.

The in-charge, KU Directorate Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, and others were also present on this occasion, said the statement released here on Monday.

The central help desk has been set up to facilitate and guide students and their parents. The visitors would also get help in getting their educational documents scan and would be able to upload their admission forms along with relevant documents and paid voucher slips on the official admission portal of the varsity.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi directed that the students, who are visiting the help desk should follow the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial and Federal governments.

The in-charge, KU Directorate Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that staff is checking visitor's body temperature with a help of a thermal gun, while they are also distributing facemasks and sanitizers to the visitors who are coming without covering their face with the facemasks.

She said that if someone fails to fulfill the SOPs then his/her query will not be entertained by the duty staff. While talking to the parents, Dr Saima Akhtar said that candidates, who have suffered from coronavirus or bear any system of the disease, are bound to produce test reports before appearing in the entry test and those students who may suffer from coronavirus during the phase of admission tests would be able to sit the test once the produce coronavirus negative report.

She also informed them about the 50 percent increase in the students' admission fund and said that this fund has been established to facilitate candidates who are facing financial difficulties in submitting their admission forms. She added that those, who could not secure admission at the university due to their financial difficulties, would now be able to apply for admission.

