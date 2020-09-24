KU Vice Chancellor emphasizes upon skill, HR development of police officers

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the group of trainee officers, prosecutors, and investigation officers of the police department and judiciary emphasized on skill development and human resource development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the group of trainee officers, prosecutors, and investigation officers of the police department and judiciary emphasized on skill development and human resource development.

Addressing one-day workshop on digital forensics, financial and cybercrime organized at the Center of Digital Forensic Science and Technology, KU, he spoke about the importance of digital forensics and its use in the contemporary industry.

KU VC Dr. Khalid Mahmood informed the participants that collecting relevant data and cross-checking facts collected during investigation is very important to solve any case.

He said that law enforcement agencies and police departments could investigate the cases more quickly if they get help from digital forensic experts.

A group of 25 trainee officers, prosecutors, and investigation officers attended the training session.

Earlier, Dr. Qamar the honorary Director of the Center of Digital Forensic Science and Technology emphasized on the use and the importance of digital forensics and cell phone forensics to search for the real criminals.

Former chairman Department of Computer Science, KU, Professor Dr. Aaqil Burney spoke about the importance of Big Data and the use of data in forensics investigations.

The Center of Digital Forensic Science and Technology advisory committee member Syed Irfan Hussain Zaidi briefed the audience on financial crime and financial terrorism. He also shed light on the modus operandi on how and from where to start investigations on financial crime cases.

He also described the different classification of financial crimes like frauds, electronic crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery, corruption, information security, and tax evasion.

Later, the network security expert Muhammad Munaaf categorically defined the different and latest trends in cybercrime. He briefed about the use of pirated software and the risks associated. He also described the new trends of cybercrime like the ransomware that struck the K-Electric and Sindh Police lately.