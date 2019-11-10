UrduPoint.com
KU Will Observe Transit Of Mercury On Nov 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

KU will observe transit of Mercury on Nov 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), University of Karachi, is organizing an event for observing transit of Mercury while using high resolution newly installed 16 inch telescope at ISPA Observatory on November 11.

The Chairman ISPA, KU, Professor Dr Muhammad Jawed Iqbal, said that people across most of the world can catch the planet Mercury passing across the sun.

He added that this rare event won't be seen from Earth again until 2032.

He mentioned that transit of Mercury will last for few minutes in Karachi.

He said that the KU ISPA has made arrangements to capture this rare event and added that the ISPA would like to invite everyone to become a part to witness one of unique event of solar system.

