KU workshop on healing through art

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A workshop titled "Healing Through Art" was organized by the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi here at Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

The workshop was facilitated by an educational psychologist Farah Nasir. The workshop aimed at developing theoretical understanding and skills in the final year students of the Department of Psychology.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees highlighted the importance of conducting training and awareness sessions for the students.

She asserted that these workshops need to be promoted at the university level to build the practical skills of students.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson Department of Psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik emphasized the importance of the workshop in enhancing the pragmatic skills of the students and building their capacity for therapies.