Open Menu

Kubix Club Joins Hands With UNWTO To Foster Tourism Cooperation And Student Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Kubix Club joins hands with UNWTO to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Kubix Club of the University of Haripur joined hands with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asian Pacific Region to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange.

The meeting was held between Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, and Ms. Eun Ji Tae, Representative of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asian Pacific Region, at the Taxila Museum on Sunday. Anjum Dara, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Archaeology, and curator Taxila Museum Humera Naz were also present on this occasion.

Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, informed APP that the club is a leading platform for cultural and educational initiatives.

He expressed that during the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for joint projects and initiatives that enhance cultural exchange, educational tourism, and sustainable tourism practices.

He also revealed that both parties expressed enthusiasm for potential collaborations, including student exchange programs, cultural immersion initiatives, tourism-related research and projects, and capacity building and training. "We are delighted to initiate this partnership with UNWTO, aligning our goals to promote tourism and cultural understanding among university students," said Mr. Hussain.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Student Haripur Taxila Sunday Asia UNWTO

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

1 day ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

1 day ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

1 day ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 day ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 day ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan