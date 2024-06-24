Kubix Club Joins Hands With UNWTO To Foster Tourism Cooperation And Student Exchange
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Kubix Club of the University of Haripur joined hands with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asian Pacific Region to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange.
The meeting was held between Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, and Ms. Eun Ji Tae, Representative of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asian Pacific Region, at the Taxila Museum on Sunday. Anjum Dara, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Archaeology, and curator Taxila Museum Humera Naz were also present on this occasion.
Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, informed APP that the club is a leading platform for cultural and educational initiatives.
He expressed that during the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for joint projects and initiatives that enhance cultural exchange, educational tourism, and sustainable tourism practices.
He also revealed that both parties expressed enthusiasm for potential collaborations, including student exchange programs, cultural immersion initiatives, tourism-related research and projects, and capacity building and training. "We are delighted to initiate this partnership with UNWTO, aligning our goals to promote tourism and cultural understanding among university students," said Mr. Hussain.
