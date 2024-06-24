Kubix Club Partners With UNWTO For Tourism Exchange
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Kubix Club of the University of Haripur has formed a partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the Asia-Pacific region to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange.
According to details, the meeting took place on Sunday evening at the Taxila Museum and was attended by Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Patron of Kubix Club, and Ms. Eun Ji Tae, Representative of the UNWTO for the Asia-Pacific region.
Anjum Dara, Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Archaeology, and Humera Naz, Curator of Taxila Museum, were also present.
Ishtiaq Hussain highlighted that the Kubix Club is a leading platform for cultural and educational initiatives.
During the meeting, both sides discussed potential opportunities for joint projects aimed at enhancing cultural exchange, educational tourism, and promoting sustainable tourism practices.
Hussain stated that both parties expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations, including student exchange programs, cultural immersion initiatives, tourism-related research and projects, as well as capacity building and training.
He emphasized, "We are delighted to initiate this partnership with UNWTO, aligning our goals to promote tourism and cultural understanding among university students."
This collaboration is expected to open up new avenues for students to gain international exposure and experience, furthering their understanding of global tourism and cultural dynamics.
APP/ajq/378
