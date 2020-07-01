"Kubra Gang" Busted, Eight Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Police have busted auto theft "Kubra Gang" by arresting five of its active members including the ring leader here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have busted auto theft "Kubra Gang" by arresting five of its active members including the ring leader here on Tuesday.

Police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession, During course of action, Saddar Barooni Police arrested those were identified as Muhammad Hayyat alias Kubra (ring leader), Muhammad Anas, Syed Nauman, Zar Muhammad and Arbab Gulfraz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police team for busting the gang adding that strict action would be taken against such anti social elements.