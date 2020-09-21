UrduPoint.com
KUBS Announces Admissions In MBA Evening Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:36 PM

KUBS announces admissions in MBA evening programs

The Karachi University Business School on Monday announced the admissions in Masters in Business Administration (1.5 years and 2.5 years) and Executive MBA Evening Program 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Karachi University business school on Monday announced the admissions in Masters in Business Administration (1.5 years and 2.5 years) and Executive MBA Evening Program 2020.

The admissions in MBA (1.5 years and 2.5 years) are available in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance (offered in 1.5 years program only), Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management (offered in 2.5 years program only), said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the KUBS is also offering admissions in Executive MBA (Evening Program) which is a 2.

5 years program. The late date to apply in the MBA evening program 2020 is October 02, 2020, whereas the aptitude test would be held on October 11, 2020.

The interested candidates are advised to download and submit the admission form available on the website (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) till October 02, 2020.

The admission processing fees of Rs3, 000/- must be submitted at any UBL branch through an online generated fee voucher which is also available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

