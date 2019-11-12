KUBS Career AUD 2019 seminar on Wednesday

The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) is arranging a one-day seminar on Career Awareness, Upgradation and Design 2019 at the KUBS Auditorium on Wednesday (November 13) from 08:30 to 1:30pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi University Business school (KUBS) is arranging a one-day seminar on Career Awareness, Upgradation and Design 2019 at the KUBS Auditorium on Wednesday ( November 13) from 08:30 to 1:30pm.

The Career AUD 2019 is an academic seminar where students can discover about different fields of business administration, said a statement on Tuesday.

Director Human Resource, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Mashooque Ali Bhatii, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, GEO tv Network, Furqan Hasan Khan, Forensic and Consulting Partner at Deloitte Pakistan, Zeeshan Shahid, President of Youth Parliament, Rizwan Jaffar, KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Tabassum Mehboob, Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Tahir Ali, Chairman KUBS Dr Muhammad Asim and others would attend the event.