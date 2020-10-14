KUBS launches online research journal

The dedication of a country in educational and other researchers can be gauged with the amount of funds spent on the research of a particular department or field

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The dedication of a country in educational and other researchers can be gauged with the amount of funds spent on the research of a particular department or field. The importance of research can not be ignored in the present era.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a launching ceremony of a Business Research Journal at the University of Karachi, organized by the Department of Karachi University Business School.

The "Karachi University Business Research Journal" was inaugurated online at the VC Secretariat.

The strong relationship between academics and industry provided the basis for a stable economic and social system, he said, adding, such a relationship also helped eradicating hunger and poverty from the society.

He stressed that the research created new products, procedures, and knowledge.

The VC said that the research publications reflected the participation of the society in educational activities while the inimitable researchers helped creating a patent for the society.

He emphasized "We need to pay special attention to the quality research papers and research journals instead of paying attention to the publications." He observed that changes kept taking place in the standards of research work.

Dr Khalid Iraqi also stressed that our research protocol should be in line with the standards of the modern era.

He said that a research journal was the representation of any university's quality and status.

He congratulated the chairperson of the Karachi University Business School Dr Muhammad Asim for issuing a research journal within the limited amount of resources and facilities.

He recalled that he had made a decision back in 2016 while he was working as a Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences that a research journal should have been issued for all the departments of the faculty of management sciences.

The VC was delighted to share that there had been a significant rise in the number of publications of research journals at the University of Karachi.

He expressed that all the research journals issued from the University of Karachi were strictly following the international standards and protocols of research.

Meanwhile, the acting Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah anticipated that the journal of KUBS would get reorganization and higher ranking by the Higher education Commission Pakistan after its four publications.

Earlier, Chairman KUBS Dr Muhammad Asim while sharing the background and achievements of the business school, informed the audience that more than 60 percent of the publications were from Germany, South Africa, and Turkey.

He mentioned that the global visibility of the journal was impressive and based on standards and quality at par with the world-class journals from leading publications such as Springer, Emerald, Taylor and Francis, and others.

Dr Muhammad Asim also mentioned that KUBRJ entailed a highly competitive advisory team with both national and international members and it was recognized by world-renowned Publons owned by Clarivate Analytics.

He said that the research journal includes theory developed from business research to actual business situations.

"Recognizing the intricate relationships between many areas of business activity, KUBRJ examines a wide variety of business decisions, processes, and activities within the actual business setting."The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, deans of all faculties, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, in-charge Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, Director ORIC Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, teaching and non-teaching staff of KUBS and others were also present on the occasion.