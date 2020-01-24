UrduPoint.com
Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain Held At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain held at Alhamra

The fifth session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The fifth session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, here on Friday.

Famous writer and poet Amjad islam Amjad was the guest speaker at the event who shared his life experiences about his poetic and artistic journey with the audience.

On the occasion, Amjad shared his historical events and highlighted his observations of poetry and writing which were enjoyed by the audience with the enormous interest.

Amjad said, "My teachers played a key role in guiding me to where I am today." He added, "Do your job honestly because this is the most important thing in your life to get true success." On the occasion, Chairperson, board of Governors of Lahore Art Council Moneeza Hashmi, thanked Amjad Islam Amjad to be there with us and said that Amjad Sahib was the big reference of poetry and literature in the world of literature.

She added, due to his outstanding services, the current era of poetry would be named Amjad Islam Amjad. She stated that it was a proud moment for all of us when Amjad Islam Amjad received the prestigious Najib Fazil International Culture and Art Award at a ceremony in Istanbul. "The beauty that Amjad Islam Amjad has given to our social and cultural journey is the bright path for our younger generation", she added.

Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said that Amjad's work was unique due to his great writing style; the readers could not live without enjoying the taste of his poetry and writing.

Today's session was enjoyed by the audience; the public admired and appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to arrange such interesting and interactive events.

