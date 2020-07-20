Kufic calligraphy competition to be held on Aug 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Contemporary Art Studio will organize an online calligraphy competition titled "Kufic Calligraphy Competition" in this pandemic situation to engage people in an artistic activity on 10 August.

The competition was aimed at beautifying handwriting as calligraphy is considered as a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy is just a beautiful art form and it's a way of writing mindfully whilst creating something stunning at the same time, an official said.

He said that you just need to share some information with us including Artist name, size and medium of art work.

He said that citizen of twin cities get ready to learn a new skill and unleash their inner artist through this calligraphy competition.

He said that competition was being arranged for the calligraphy lovers to put their creative ideas on page with beautifully skilled writing.