UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kufic Calligraphy Competition To Be Held On Aug 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Kufic calligraphy competition to be held on Aug 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Contemporary Art Studio will organize  an online calligraphy competition titled "Kufic Calligraphy Competition" in this pandemic situation to engage people in an artistic activity on 10 August.

The competition was aimed at beautifying handwriting as calligraphy is considered  as a great source of creativity.

  Calligraphy is just a beautiful art form and it's a way of writing mindfully whilst creating something stunning at the same time, an official said.

He said that you just need to share some information with us including Artist name, size and medium of art work.

He said that citizen of twin cities get ready to learn a new skill and unleash their inner artist through this calligraphy competition.

He said that competition was being arranged for the calligraphy lovers to put their creative ideas on page with beautifully skilled writing.

Related Topics

Same August Share Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Kuwaiti ..

17 minutes ago

Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to b ..

26 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p - A Popular Choice Amongst On-ground Co ..

51 minutes ago

PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to resume flights to Shanghai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.