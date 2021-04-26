KUJ asks media house owners, government to facilitate journalists with vaccination against COVID 19

Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ - Barna) registering concern with regard to steady surge in the COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has urged government as well as owners of the media houses to ensure urgent and free of cost vaccination of their workers against the viral infection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ - Barna) registering concern with regard to steady surge in the COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has urged government as well as owners of the media houses to ensure urgent and free of cost vaccination of their workers against the viral infection.

KUJ President, Nizam uddun Siddiqui, General Secretary,Fahim Siddiqui and other office bearers in a joint statement here on Monday also appealed to the reporters, cameramen and other co-professionals serving in the field, news room and their respective sites of duty to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) accordingly.

This was said to be prerequisite to protect oneself against the dreadful coronavirus.

Proprietors of media houses were further urged not to ignore government's work from home policy facilitating their workers who could realize online their professional obligations.

It was reiterated that stakeholders ought to take advantage of technological advancements for the sake of precious human lives exposed to third and an extremely lethal wave of COVID-19.

Reminding that both the Federal and provincial governments, with the motive to protect citizens against the dreadful infection, have announced that only 20% to 50% of workers would be present in the offices at any given day, they said it ought not to be ignored by the industry, in particular context of news channels, newspapers and digital news media.

The approach must not be used as any tool of exploitation or an excuse for downsizing, said KUJ activists mentioning that many of the the journalists as a crucial source of providing updated information and news to the masses are factually the front-line workers who must be helped to brave the challenge.

Reporters, cameramen and other relevant workers visiting hospitals and other relevant healthcare facilities to cover corona related news besides attending press conferences and other series of assignments were cited to be particularly vulnerable.

Asking members of journalists community themselves to realize their responsibilities towards their own protection and that of their colleagues as well as family members from contracting the coronavirus, KUJ leaders said proper use of face masks, regular application of sanitizers, due care towards social distancing, avoiding hand shake are measures that are equally important for each and every citizen.

Provincial government was reminded of its commitment to treat journalists and others related professionals associated with media as "front-line workers" ensuring their free vaccination against the infection.

It is high time that the promise is honored without any delay, said the senior activists.