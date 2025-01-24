KUJ delegation calls on Sindh Information minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), led by its President Hassan Abbas and General Secretary Lubna Jarrar, called on Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon at Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

Sharjeel Memon welcomed the delegation and felicitated the newly elected body over their success. The delegation informed the meeting about their reservations regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government acknowledges the sacrifices and contributions of journalists.

He emphasized that, in both challenging and favorable times, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently supported journalists.

He stated that while freedom of the press is essential, accountability and responsibility in journalism are equally important.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon pledged to personally take up the journalists' community apprehensions with the party leadership and their problems would be solved on top priority.

On this occasion, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and Director General Information Saleem Khan accompanied the minister.