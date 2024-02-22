KUJ Hosts Reception In Honour Of Caretaker Minister For Information
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) organized a reception in honour of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah at the Karachi Scouts Club here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) organized a reception in honour of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah at the Karachi Scouts Club here on Thursday.
The event was attended by Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President of Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists GM Jamali, KUJ President Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary Aajaz Jamali, and various other journalistic organizations.
Muhammad Ahmed Shah, expressed his gratitude to the KUJ for organizing the event in his honor and stated, "My relationship with the journalistic fraternity spans my entire life.
After taking the oath, my first visit was to the Karachi Press Club."
He expressed hope that the elected government of the Pakistan Peoples Party will address journalists' issues promptly."
He also prayed for senior journalist Ajmal Khattak, who passed away recently.
Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Karachi Press Club, remarked that since the arrival of the incumbent government, Muhammad Ahmed Shah has done a lot for the welfare and prosperity of journalists.
President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists GM Jamali said, "Even when not in government, Muhammad Ahmed Shah maintained strong ties with journalists.
Recent Stories
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic
Inter continue title march after Champions League statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report6 minutes ago
-
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail1 minute ago
-
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman1 minute ago
-
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments1 minute ago
-
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins1 minute ago
-
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow55 seconds ago
-
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: apex court57 seconds ago
-
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players40 seconds ago
-
Senate body approves amendment in Pakistan Penal Code41 seconds ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seat for Sindh Assembly42 seconds ago
-
Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally44 seconds ago