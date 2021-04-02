KUJ inks MoU for setting up TeleHealth line

Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EduCast and Taskeen to establish KUJ TeleHealth Line for provision of online health care facilities to journalist fraternity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EduCast and Taskeen to establish KUJ TeleHealth Line for provision of online health care facilities to journalist fraternity.

According to the MoU, journalists working in Karachi and their families would be registered with the Telehealth line to avail free of cost digital medical consultation services at their homes.

President KUJ Nizamuddin Siddiqui, Secretary KUJ Faheem Siddiqui, Abdullah Butt CEO Educast and COO Taskeen Arshad Anees signed the MoU at a ceremony held here at Karachi Press Club.

Speaking at the ceremony Chief Executive Officer Educast, Abdullah Butt informed that Educast is a technology investment group working in education and health sectors and offering training to home based out of work women through digital technology.

The initiatives of Educast were aimed at promotion of digital health in the country, he said and added that over one thousand certified doctors of Pakistan who were living in 26 countries have become part of E-Doctor initiative and they were trained to use digital technology.

He said that Educast had offered its services to Sindh government during COVID-19 situation and over 150 thousand patients were provided digital health consultation so far.

A team of Educast would visit the KPC twice a week to register journalist with the KUJ TeleHealth Line, he announced adding that the teams would collect vital information of registrants that would assist doctors when any registered journalist or his/her family members contact the health line for consultation.

The Chief Operating Officer Taskeen, Arshad Anees, informed that his organization was working for promotion of well being and prevention of mental illness in Pakistan and wanted to to change people's attitudes and behaviors towards mental health and well being through awareness, education, expression, and advocacy.

He expressed concern that 40 percent of total population of Pakistan having mental health issues while this area was neglected mainly due to lack of awareness. He urged the masses to call at the helpline for expert advice while severe cases might be referred to consultants.

Central General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad appreciated the initiative and noted that it was hard for journalists to take some time out of their busy schedules for their families. He hoped that telehealth line would facilitate journalists and their families in getting health awareness and medical advice particularly in current COVID-19 scenario.

Early diagnosis helps treating the ailment at initial stage while most of the people let the disease grow, he observed and added that diagnosis was possible through digital technology as pathological or other tests were not necessary to detect the problem.

He also offered every possible assistance by PMA to support the initiative.

President KUJ Nizamuddin Siddiqui said that journalist fraternity was facing a range of problems in day to day life and this joint initiative was aimed at alleviating their issues.

He appreciated the initiative and urged journalist to get them registered with the line to avail the online medical facilities.