UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KUJ Seeks Exemption For Journalists, Other Media Workers During Semi Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KUJ seeks exemption for journalists, other media workers during semi lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ - Burna) has urged the Sindh government to exempt working journalists and other media workers during semi lockdown in the metropolitan city for next two weeks.

KUJ President, Nizam uddin Siddiqui and Fahim Siddiqui, along with other members of the governing body, in a joint statement said a significant number of workers associated with different newspapers as well as tv channels have late hour duties hence it would be difficult for them to comply with the imposed restriction .

Under the given circumstances concerned authorities have been asked to treat journalists and media personnel as front line workers, allowed to realize their professional obligations and associated course without any inhibition.

It was emphasized that law enforcing agencies and police department be urgently issued clear instructions not to create difficulties in the mobility of journalists and other media worker once they have shown their press cards and proven relevant identity.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

4 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

15 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

22 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

32 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.