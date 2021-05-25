KUJ seeks exemption for journalists, other media workers during semi lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ - Burna) has urged the Sindh government to exempt working journalists and other media workers during semi lockdown in the metropolitan city for next two weeks.

KUJ President, Nizam uddin Siddiqui and Fahim Siddiqui, along with other members of the governing body, in a joint statement said a significant number of workers associated with different newspapers as well as tv channels have late hour duties hence it would be difficult for them to comply with the imposed restriction .

Under the given circumstances concerned authorities have been asked to treat journalists and media personnel as front line workers, allowed to realize their professional obligations and associated course without any inhibition.

It was emphasized that law enforcing agencies and police department be urgently issued clear instructions not to create difficulties in the mobility of journalists and other media worker once they have shown their press cards and proven relevant identity.