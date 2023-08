KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) will hold a rally on Friday (August 18) to protest the brutal murder senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was shot dead by assailants in Sukkur around midnight on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) will hold a rally on Friday (August 18) to protest the brutal murder senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was shot dead by assailants in Sukkur around midnight on Sunday.

KUJ President Aijaz Ahmed and General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, in a statement on Wednesday, said on the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, the KUJ would organize the protest rally against the brutal murder of a senior journalist.

They urged the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the murder at the earliest.