Kulachi Police Arrest Drug Dealer In Ongoing Operation
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:39 PM
DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Kulachi police on Tuesday arrested a drug dealer during an ongoing anti-drugs operation in the area.
According to details, police received information about a drug den in Maddi area and constituted a team to conduct raid.
Accordingly, the police launched operation in the area and arrested drug dealer Raffiullah.
The police also recovered over one kilogram of hashish from his possession.