UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kulachi Police Arrest Six Gamblers

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:13 PM

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs11,000 betting money and gambling cards during a raid on gambling den here on Monda

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs11,000 betting money and gambling cards during a raid on gambling den here on Monday.

After getting information about gambling den in Kluchi area, the Kulachi police laid siege around a compound where gamblers who were gambling and arrested six of them on the spot.

The police recovered Rs11000 stake-money and gambling cards.

In a separate action, Chudwan police arrested a drug dealer namely Alam Gul and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. The police registered cases against accused.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

9 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

58 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

1 minute ago

Al Jalila Foundation launches COVID-19 relief fund ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Cen ..

29 minutes ago

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.