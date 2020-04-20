Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs11,000 betting money and gambling cards during a raid on gambling den here on Monda

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs11,000 betting money and gambling cards during a raid on gambling den here on Monday.

After getting information about gambling den in Kluchi area, the Kulachi police laid siege around a compound where gamblers who were gambling and arrested six of them on the spot.

The police recovered Rs11000 stake-money and gambling cards.

In a separate action, Chudwan police arrested a drug dealer namely Alam Gul and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. The police registered cases against accused.