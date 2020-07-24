UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kulbhushan Jadhav Allowed Right To Appeal By ICJ, Says Foreign Office Spokesperson

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:17 PM

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, says Foreign Office Spokesperson

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan is committed to implement ICJ decision in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) The Foreign Office said Pakistan would comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Friday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Kulbhusan was offered a third consular access and a meeting with his father on humanitarian grounds but Indian did not respond yet.

In a weekly briefing, International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave the right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav but India did not respond to Pakistan’s offer of third consular access. The government had approached Islamabad High Court to appoint legal representative of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Spokesperson said that 353 days were passed since the unilateral and illegal decision by India to annex Occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities were continued without any pause that turned the lives of innocent Kashmirs miserable.

She said that Indian forces committed 1732 violations of the LOC and killed 14 and left 134 unarmed civilians seriously injured.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan always welcomed to the LOC to UN observers, International Independent Observes and International media.

Now UNGA President is expected to visit Pakistan this Monday.

Aisha Farooqui said that on July 14 Afghan National Forces did shelling in Pakistan from Afghan territory which resulted in several casualties. Afghan Forces, she said, attacked Mohmand and Bajaur with shelling and caused casualties on July 15.

She said Pakistan exercised restraint and did not artillery and mortars on the Afghan border as a matter of policy. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan,was nvited to visit Pakistan, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Foreign Office United Nations Visit July Border Islamabad High Court Media From Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

21 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

34 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.6 million, de ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.