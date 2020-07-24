Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, says Foreign Office Spokesperson

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan is committed to implement ICJ decision in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) The Foreign Office said Pakistan would comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Friday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Kulbhusan was offered a third consular access and a meeting with his father on humanitarian grounds but Indian did not respond yet.

In a weekly briefing, International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave the right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav but India did not respond to Pakistan’s offer of third consular access. The government had approached Islamabad High Court to appoint legal representative of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Spokesperson said that 353 days were passed since the unilateral and illegal decision by India to annex Occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities were continued without any pause that turned the lives of innocent Kashmirs miserable.

She said that Indian forces committed 1732 violations of the LOC and killed 14 and left 134 unarmed civilians seriously injured.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan always welcomed to the LOC to UN observers, International Independent Observes and International media.

Now UNGA President is expected to visit Pakistan this Monday.

Aisha Farooqui said that on July 14 Afghan National Forces did shelling in Pakistan from Afghan territory which resulted in several casualties. Afghan Forces, she said, attacked Mohmand and Bajaur with shelling and caused casualties on July 15.

She said Pakistan exercised restraint and did not artillery and mortars on the Afghan border as a matter of policy. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan,was nvited to visit Pakistan, she added.