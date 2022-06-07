Kulbhushan Jadhav case adjourned till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on a petition seeking appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in light of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who was part of the bench.

A larger bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was to hear the case this day.

The ministry of law and justice had filed the petition requesting the court to appoint a lawyer for contesting the review appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav against his death sentence.

It may be mentioned here that federation had told the bench previously that the India was not responding to the Pakistan's offer to hire a counsel despite repeated reminders.