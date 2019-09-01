UrduPoint.com
Kulbhushan Jadhav To Be Given Consular Access Monday: FO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Kulbhushan Jadhav to be given consular access Monday: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday announced that the Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav would be given consular access on Monday.

"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet.

He said the consular access would be given in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, recent judgment of the International Court of Justice and the laws of Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan's custody having been convicted for his involvement in espionage, terrorism and sabotage.

