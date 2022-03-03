UrduPoint.com

Kulbhushan's Arrest 'testimony' Of India's Involvement In Terrorism: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said India's involvement in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan was confirmed once again when its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Navy officer, was arrested from Balochistan six years ago.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan Army had arrested Kulbhushan six years ago this day, who was the mastermind behind the incidents of terrorism that took place in different areas of Balochistan province and Karachi.

"This arrest proves once again that there is India's hand behind terrorism in Pakistan," the minister said.

