Kuli Kachari held to resolve revenue deptt-related problems of masses

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Monday held an open forum (khuli Kacheri) to instantly resolve revenue department-related problems of masses.

Flanked by Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Salahuddin and other officials of the Revenue Department, the DC patiently listened to problems of masses regarding record correction, Fard issuance, Commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

He directed concerned officials of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that strict action would be taken against officials found responsible.

He said the district administration was committed for resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.