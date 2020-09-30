UrduPoint.com
Kuli Kachehri Held To Resolve People Problems; An Open Air Gym Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman on Wednesday held an open forum (kuli Kachehri) to instantly resolve problems of masses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman on Wednesday held an open forum (kuli Kachehri) to instantly resolve problems of masses.

The DC patiently listened to problems of common people regarding electricity, gas, health, education, revenue and others. Most of the demands and problems solved on the spot while time consuming matters given to the officials of concerned departments. He directed concerned officials to take immediate measures for extending relief to public by resolving their problems at the earliest.

Earlier, the DC also inaugurated an open air gym at KDA Sports Complex which has been constructed under worth Rs2.10 million rupees. Project Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1000 Sports Facilities Project Murad Aali Khan, District Sports Officer Kohat Hazratullah and Sports organizers also present on the occasion.

The DC directed for appointment of a regular coach for use of sports facilities so that players and machinery would be utilized in safely manners. He also announced that Sports Hall would soon be inaugurated to further facilities the players.

