Kuli Katcheri Held For Minorities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Lower held an open court(Kuli kachehri) to resolve issues facing the minorities.
According to the administration, the forum was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Mehar Ali Shah and officials of government departments, mediamen and a large number of minorities attended it.
The officials listened to the problems of the minorities and issued to the officials concerned to resolve these issues immediately.
They said the purpose of the open kachehri was to listen to the issues faced by people and extend them relief by resolving their problems at the earliest.
APP/slm
