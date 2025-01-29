Open Menu

Kuli Katcheri Held For Minorities In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Kuli Katcheri held for minorities in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank organized a special open court(Kuli kachehri) to resolve issues facing minorities.

The initiative was taken under the public agenda of the provincial government and was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Shoukat Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, along with other department officers.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the purpose of the open kachehri was to listen to the issues faced by the minority community and take immediate action for their resolution.

During the event, the district administration officials met directly with members of the minority community, listening to their concerns.

The participants highlighted their problems and needs and directives were issued to the officials concerned to resolve these issues immediately.

The district administration says such open forums would continue to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

APP/slm

