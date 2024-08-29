Kuli Katchery Held To Address Women Issues
Published August 29, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has arranged a Kuli Katchery for women in the District Council Hall Kohat under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" which besides the members of the Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan and Daud Afridi and Heads of Line departments was largely participated by the women community.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Reena Suhrwardy, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the Katchery said that the "Awami Agenda" Program consists of 99 points, the main objective of which is to provide relief to the People.
Madam Farah, the advisor of JIZ informed that a total of 36 problems and demands were presented in which half of the problems have been solved while the rest are under process.
She thanked the district administration, especially Deputy Commissioner Kohat, for organizing a special Katchery for women to bring their problems to higher authorities.
Most of the problems/complaints of women were related to electricity, gas, education and health, apart from various domestic disputes.
Members of the Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan and Daud Afridi while talking about the issues and demands presented by women, assured that holding of the Kuli Katchery by the District Administration Kohat is welcoming step for the women of Kohat. They said that efforts are being made to improve the condition of hospitals and schools in Kohat and equip them with modern facilities.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram while addressing the Katchery said that it is the responsibility of all the heads of line departments to satisfy the public by answering their questions to make the holding of the Kuli Katchery meaningful.
