Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Sunday congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

In his statement issued here, extended their warmest felicitation on his success.

He said that the election of the Speaker in the Sindh Assembly was evidence of trust and confidence in PPP's nominated candidate for Speaker.

He said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the province and hoped that the newly elected Speaker, would continue to make great strides towards tolerance and the issues being faced by the Members of the Provincial Assembly would be resolved.