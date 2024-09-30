Kumail Hyder Calls On President Asif Ali Zardari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, called on to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and briefed him about the performance of District Council Sukkur as well as various development projects in Sukkur.
According to handout, issued here on Monday, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah briefed the President Asif Ali Zardari on the district council's achievements and initiatives undertaken to improve public services in Sukkur.
President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari praised the efforts of Chairman District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and assured his full support for their future endeavors.
During the meeting, the Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah also extended an invitation to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to visit Sukkur, which he accepted.
