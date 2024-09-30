Open Menu

Kumail Hyder Calls On President Asif Ali Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Kumail Hyder calls on President Asif Ali Zardari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, called on to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and briefed him about the performance of District Council Sukkur as well as various development projects in Sukkur.

According to handout, issued here on Monday, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah briefed the President Asif Ali Zardari on the district council's achievements and initiatives undertaken to improve public services in Sukkur.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari praised the efforts of Chairman District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and assured his full support for their future endeavors.

During the meeting, the Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah also extended an invitation to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to visit Sukkur, which he accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Visit Sukkur

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

1 hour ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

1 hour ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

1 hour ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

1 hour ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

2 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

2 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

2 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

2 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan