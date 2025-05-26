Kumail Inaugurates New Police Check Post To Enhance Security In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday inaugurated the Nara Canal Police Post on the national highway to improve law and order in the region. The District Council has built 12 new police posts and activated 22 existing ones for better security.
Shah said Sukkur has a better security situation than other districts due to the Sindh government's efforts. He mentioned the disputed canal issue has been resolved thanks to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts but questioned the motives of those still protesting.
He criticized the Modi media in India for manipulating public opinion and portraying Pakistan negatively. He urged protesters to consider their message for future generations and emphasized maintaining peace and order.
SSP Azhar Khan assured that the police are working efficiently to control the law and order situation and appreciated the District Council's collaboration in constructing police posts.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran eye $10 bn bilateral trade in next few years: PM6 minutes ago
-
Kumail inaugurates new Police Check Post to enhance security in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Wrong parked vehicles creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic6 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise of Former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Aziz Afridi6 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits Polio Teams to ensure smooth Immunization drive6 minutes ago
-
Abductee recovered, kidnappers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Patriotic ceremony held at GPS No:1 in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer16 minutes ago
-
CCD Lodhran recovers woman 9 years after kidnapping, four arrested16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 180 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
DLC meeting held on clearance of blocked CNICs16 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center26 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln26 minutes ago