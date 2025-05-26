Kumail inaugurates new Police Check Post to enhance security in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Hyder Shah and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Monday inaugurated the Nara Canal Police Post on the national highway to improve law and order in the region. The District Council has built 12 new police posts and activated 22 existing ones for better security.

Shah said Sukkur has a better security situation than other districts due to the Sindh government's efforts. He mentioned the disputed canal issue has been resolved thanks to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts but questioned the motives of those still protesting.

He criticized the Modi media in India for manipulating public opinion and portraying Pakistan negatively. He urged protesters to consider their message for future generations and emphasized maintaining peace and order.

SSP Azhar Khan assured that the police are working efficiently to control the law and order situation and appreciated the District Council's collaboration in constructing police posts.