Kumail Lauds Security Measures Of LEAs To Maintain Peace During Ashura

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Kumail lauds security measures of LEAs to maintain peace during Ashura

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman District Council, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Saturday lauded the security measures taken by police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Sukkur division to maintain peace on Ashura.

He also appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Ashura.

He appreciated the efficient handwork done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of DIG Police Sukkur zone and Commander Shahbaz Rangers for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere during Ashura.

