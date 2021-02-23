UrduPoint.com
Kunan-Poshpora, A Blot On Face Of India's Democracy: JKNF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Kunan-Poshpora, a blot on face of India's democracy: JKNF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (NF) Tuesday while remembering the victims of mass-rape in Kunan-Poshpora demanded an independent investigation into the incident to bring to justice the culprits involved in this inhuman crime.

In a statement issued here, JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman while terming it as a big blot in the face of Indian democracy lamented that despite the passage of several years the victims were still wondering from pillar to post for justice.

He urged the international community to play its due role in holding India accountable for the crimes its forces have committed against Kashmiris.

