Kunan Poshpora tragedy glaring testament to Indain war crimes in occupied Kashmir: APHC leader

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Azad Kashmir Chapter), Syed Mushtaq Hussain said on Sunday that Kunan Poshpora tragedy remained a glaring testament to the war crimes committed by the Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a stark reminder to the international community of its responsibility.
In his statement on the anniversary of the Kunan Poshpora incident, he strongly condemned the Indian army's heinous crimes. He emphasized that sexual violence has been used as a weapon of war by Indian forces in Kashmir to suppress the legitimate, inalienable, and UN-recognized rights of the Kashmiri people.
Mushtaq highlighted that in civilized societies worldwide, women hold a unique and revered status. However, in the eyes of the imperialist rulers of India, women women were deprived of dignity and respect. The Kunan Poshpora tragedy was a living proof of this deep-seated Brahminical mindset.
He reiterated that the people of Kashmir will never forget this and other such atrocities committed against them.
Expressing deep concern, Mushtaq stated that there was no hope for justice from India regarding such crimes.
However, the silence of the United Nations and other civilized nations on this matter raised serious questions about their moral standing.
Those Kashmiris who have spoken out about this tragedy and sought to bring it to the world’s attention have faced the wrath of Indian authorities, enduring imprisonment and persecution, he maintained.
"As Kashmiris, we have been enduring Indian oppression for decades. Throughout this period, we have continuously faced massacres like Kunan Poshpora, brutal killings by Indian forces, arbitrary detentions, and inhumane physical and psychological torture", he remarked.
He said that despite these atrocities, history bears witness that India’s cruelty has not weakened our resolve. Kashmiris, in one form or another, have persisted in their resistance against Indian occupation, the Kashmiri Hurriyat leader said.
He urged the international community to accept the fact that without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, lasting peace in South Asia will remain an unfulfilled dream.
