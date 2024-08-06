Kundi Among Notable Figures Attend Majlis-e-Aza At Talib Rizvi's Residence
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday attended a Majlis-e-Aza hosted by renowned banker Talib Rizvi at his residence in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday attended a Majlis-e-Aza hosted by renowned banker Talib Rizvi at his residence in Islamabad.
The event saw the presence of prominent personalities including renowned Shia scholar, Allama Aqeel ul Gharavi, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former National Assembly member Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi, former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan, former Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, former bureaucrat Fazal Abas, and Anis, among others.
Allama Aqeel ul Gharavi delivered a special address focusing on Shari'ah adherence, love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt. He emphasized that the Quran is a guide to success and the Ahl al-Bayt symbolize the grandeur of islam.
He urged the Muslim Ummah to adhere to recitation of the Quran, sending blessings upon the Prophet, and seeking forgiveness.
Allama Gharavi highlighted that the lesson of Hussainiyat is to steadfastly follow the truth. Special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the security and prosperity of the country.
