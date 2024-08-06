Open Menu

Kundi Among Notable Figures Attend Majlis-e-Aza At Talib Rizvi's Residence

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Kundi among notable figures attend Majlis-e-Aza at Talib Rizvi's residence

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday attended a Majlis-e-Aza hosted by renowned banker Talib Rizvi at his residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday attended a Majlis-e-Aza hosted by renowned banker Talib Rizvi at his residence in Islamabad.

The event saw the presence of prominent personalities including renowned Shia scholar, Allama Aqeel ul Gharavi, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former National Assembly member Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi, former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal Chan, former Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, former bureaucrat Fazal Abas, and Anis, among others.

Allama Aqeel ul Gharavi delivered a special address focusing on Shari'ah adherence, love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt. He emphasized that the Quran is a guide to success and the Ahl al-Bayt symbolize the grandeur of islam.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to adhere to recitation of the Quran, sending blessings upon the Prophet, and seeking forgiveness.

Allama Gharavi highlighted that the lesson of Hussainiyat is to steadfastly follow the truth. Special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the security and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Guide Faisal Karim Kundi Muslim Event Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan