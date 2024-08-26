Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the positive role of poets and writers in societal reform and development and announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the positive role of poets and writers in societal reform and development and announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia.

He said this during a one-day conference organized by the local literary organization, Marsityal Leekwal Malakand, at a local wedding hall here on Monday.

In his address as the chief guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted Malakand's rich heritage in literature and poetry.

He announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia to foster the development of language and literature. This event aims to include Pashto poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, as well as poets from Afghanistan.

The Governor praised the literary organization's initiative and assured them of his full support and cooperation. The conference featured lectures on Pashto literature and curriculum by prominent poets, scholars, and university department heads, who also offered recommendations for the promotion and development of Pashto language and literature.

The event saw the participation of several notable figures including PPP's provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former provincial presidents Engineer Humayun Khan and Najmuddin Khan, ANP’s district president Ijaz Khan, Pakistan Muslim League’s district president Sajjad Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami's Amjad Ali Shah, and other activists.

During the conference, Governor Kundi distributed shields to the literary and academic personalities present and planted a tree on the wedding hall's lawn. He expressed his commitment to addressing the nation’s issues by engaging with all segments of society, advocating for the restoration of moral values, respect for traditions, and reconnection with national heritage.

Governor Kundi also assured that serious steps would be taken regarding the proposals and resolutions presented during the conference.

He announced the upcoming construction of an expressway from Chakdara to Upper Chitral, expected to spur development in the region. Additionally, he reiterated that no new taxes would be imposed on Malakand residents, aligning with his promise to address local concerns directly.

On the issue of inflation, he acknowledged the challenge, noting that economic pressures are inevitable while dealing with IMF requirements.