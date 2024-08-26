Kundi Announces To Host Int'l Level Poetry Symposium At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the positive role of poets and writers in societal reform and development and announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the positive role of poets and writers in societal reform and development and announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia.
He said this during a one-day conference organized by the local literary organization, Marsityal Leekwal Malakand, at a local wedding hall here on Monday.
In his address as the chief guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted Malakand's rich heritage in literature and poetry.
He announced plans to host a seminar and poetry symposium at the Governor House, inviting poets and literary figures from Central Asia to foster the development of language and literature. This event aims to include Pashto poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, as well as poets from Afghanistan.
The Governor praised the literary organization's initiative and assured them of his full support and cooperation. The conference featured lectures on Pashto literature and curriculum by prominent poets, scholars, and university department heads, who also offered recommendations for the promotion and development of Pashto language and literature.
The event saw the participation of several notable figures including PPP's provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former provincial presidents Engineer Humayun Khan and Najmuddin Khan, ANP’s district president Ijaz Khan, Pakistan Muslim League’s district president Sajjad Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami's Amjad Ali Shah, and other activists.
During the conference, Governor Kundi distributed shields to the literary and academic personalities present and planted a tree on the wedding hall's lawn. He expressed his commitment to addressing the nation’s issues by engaging with all segments of society, advocating for the restoration of moral values, respect for traditions, and reconnection with national heritage.
Governor Kundi also assured that serious steps would be taken regarding the proposals and resolutions presented during the conference.
He announced the upcoming construction of an expressway from Chakdara to Upper Chitral, expected to spur development in the region. Additionally, he reiterated that no new taxes would be imposed on Malakand residents, aligning with his promise to address local concerns directly.
On the issue of inflation, he acknowledged the challenge, noting that economic pressures are inevitable while dealing with IMF requirements.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago