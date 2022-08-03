UrduPoint.com

Kundi Asks Concerned Dept To Disqualify PTI Leadership For Life Time

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Kundi asks concerned dept to disqualify PTI leadership for life time

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday asked the department concerned to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership for life time.

Imran Khan has found guilty in foreign funding case after the verdict of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan has committed objectionable crime in foreign funding case, he added.

He said the ECP should disqualify the PTI leadership for life time, adding that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified in the "Aqama" case.

As per rules, he said Imran Khan is not "Sadiq and Ameen." He said the incumbent government should take action against the leadership of PTI who made false statement before the ECP in foreign funding accounts.

