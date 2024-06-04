Open Menu

Kundi Asks HEC Chairman To Take Effective Steps For Improving Higher Education In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday asked HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed to take effective measures for the improvement of higher education in the province and to ensure the provision of educational facilities according to international standards for the students

The governor held a detailed discussion with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman on the development of higher education sector in KP during a meeting here.

He also talked about the problems and difficulties faced by the Gomal University and said that effective steps should be taken to improve the educational quality of the university.

The governor asked the HEC chairman to increase the number of scholarships for the KP students.

He stated that the country's bright future was linked with the talented youth."The youth are our precious asset and it is our common responsibility to provide them proper guidance and quality higher education."

He said that the students should be exposed to modern methods so that they could perform better in their professional life.

