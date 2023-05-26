Kundi asks opposition party to prepare for next elections held in October

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Faisal Karim Kundi asked the Opposition party leaders to prepare for next elections being held in October.

The PTI leadership had been involved in corruption and money laundering cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chairman PTI could not satisfy the trial courts in the "Toshakhana" case, he added.

Commenting on the current political situation, he said Imran Khan could leave the country to apply for asylum in America.

He further stated that the rest of the PTI members would be found sitting on talk shows. He suggested the leaders of PTI prepare for the next elections being held in October this year.

He said that PTI had lost popularity among the masses due to corruption cases.

In reply to a question about May 9 incident, he said that workers and leaders of PTI had been found attacking sensitive places, adding that a rival party had damaged the sacred places on May 9.

The PTI workers and leaders would face legal action for violating law and order situation on May 9, he warned.

To another question, he said that PTI leaders should pay the government for losses and damages they made on May 9. He added that public and private property could be rebuilt and restored with the money of the PTI.