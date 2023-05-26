UrduPoint.com

Kundi Asks Opposition Party To Prepare For Next Elections Held In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Kundi asks opposition party to prepare for next elections held in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Faisal Karim Kundi asked the Opposition party leaders to prepare for next elections being held in October.

The PTI leadership had been involved in corruption and money laundering cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chairman PTI could not satisfy the trial courts in the "Toshakhana" case, he added.

Commenting on the current political situation, he said Imran Khan could leave the country to apply for asylum in America.

He further stated that the rest of the PTI members would be found sitting on talk shows. He suggested the leaders of PTI prepare for the next elections being held in October this year.

He said that PTI had lost popularity among the masses due to corruption cases.

In reply to a question about May 9 incident, he said that workers and leaders of PTI had been found attacking sensitive places, adding that a rival party had damaged the sacred places on May 9.

The PTI workers and leaders would face legal action for violating law and order situation on May 9, he warned.

To another question, he said that PTI leaders should pay the government for losses and damages they made on May 9. He added that public and private property could be rebuilt and restored with the money of the PTI.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Law And Order Faisal Karim Kundi Money May October TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

18 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

33 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

2 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.