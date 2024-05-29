Kundi assure KP people wont suffer due to CM-Governor conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Tuesday that cooperation between the offices of Governor and Chief Minister was important for the public welfare.

He however assured that KP people would not suffer due to the conflict between the offices of CM and Governor.

He expressed his commitment to preventing the people of KP from suffering due to political conflicts, he said in an interview with a private news channel.

He said that the focus should be on governance and serving the province's citizens, rather than on political disagreements.

“Elections will go on, and politics will continue, but once it’s done, it's time to deliver something to the people of the province,” he added.

Governor highlighted the necessity of collaboration with the provincial government to secure the province's rights from the central government through proper channels and logical arguments.

He affirmed his constitutional role, saying, "As governor, I am in a constitutional position, and if I have to protect the constitution in my position, I will definitely do it."

Rejecting the idea of Governor's rule in the province, Kundi said, "There should be no need for Governor's rule in the province. PPP is a party with political thinking, not undemocratic processes." He added that the Chief Minister should prioritize addressing the province's problems and work towards their resolution.

He said, "Asif Ali Zardari is the only politician who can create harmony among all parties."

He called on the Chief Minister to fulfill his responsibilities and focus on solving the issues faced by the people of KP.

In response to a question about the absence of Vice Chancellors in 26 universities in KP, Kundi urged the Chief Minister to address such critical issues promptly.